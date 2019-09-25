



HIROSHIMA, Japan, Sept 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation will showcase the world premiere of its first mass-production battery electric vehicle at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.A completely new model, the EV will be the third installment in the automaker's new-generation lineup. Developed in accordance with Mazda's human-centric philosophy and making full use of the benefits of electric drive technology, it offers performance drivers can enjoy effortlessly and whole-heartedly.Mazda Models on Display at the Tokyo Motor ShowReference exhibit: New Battery EV (World Premiere)Other models: MAZDA MX-5 (MAZDA ROADSTER in Japan), MAZDA3 (Hatchback), MAZDA3 (Sedan), MAZDA CX-30, MAZDA CX-5, MAZDA CX-8Press days at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show are Oct. 23 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and 24 (8-11:30 a.m.) Mazda's press conference starts at 11:20 a.m. on Oct. 23. The show is open to the public from Oct. 25 through Nov. 4.Please visit Mazda's 2019 Tokyo Motor Show website.English: https://www.mazda.co.jp/experience/tokyomotorshow2019/en/Japanese: https://www.mazda.co.jp/experience/tokyomotorshow2019/About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.