TERREIS: AVAILABILITY OF THE JOINT INFORMATION NOTE AND THE DOCUMENTS "INFORMATIONS RELATIVES AUX CARACTERISTIQUES, NOTAMMENT JURIDIQUES, FINANCIERES ET COMPTABLES" ESTABLISHED BY TERREIS AND OVALTO AS PART OF A PUBLIC TENDER OFFER ON TERREIS

PRESS RELEASE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF THE JOINT INFORMATION NOTE AND THE DOCUMENTS "INFORMATIONS RELATIVES AUX CARACTERISTIQUES, NOTAMMENT JURIDIQUES, FINANCIERES ET COMPTABLES" ESTABLISHED BY TERREIS AND OVALTO

AS PART OF A PUBLIC TENDER OFFER ON

TERREIS

LAUNCHED BY

OVALTO

Presented by

GOLDMAN SACHS

Presenting Bank NATIXIS

Presenting and Guaranteeing Bank

Offer Price: 34.62 euros per ordinary share and 38.34 euros per preference share

Offer Period: 10 business days

This press release has been prepared and published by Terreïs and Ovalto pursuant to the provisions of Articles 231-27 and 231-28 of the Autorité des marchés financiers (l'« AMF ») General Regulation.

Pursuant to Article L. 621-8 of the Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-23 of its General Regulation, the AMF, pursuant to the compliance decision of September 24, 2019, affixed visa n°19-455 on the offer document relating to the public tender offer on Terreïs' shares launched by Ovalto.

The documents "Informations relatives aux caractéristiques, notamment juridiques, financières et comptables" on Terreïs and Ovalto will be filed with the AMF and made available (in French only) to the public on September 25, 2019, in accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the General Regulation of the AMF.

The joint information note and the documents "informations relatives aux caracteristiques, notamment juridiques, financieres et comptables" on Terreïs and Ovalto are available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Terreïs (www.terreis.fr) and can be obtained free of charge from Terreïs (11, avenue Paul Langevin, 92350 Le Plessis Robinson), Ovalto (11, avenue Paul Langevin, 92350 Le Plessis Robinson), Goldman Sachs Paris Inc. et Cie (5, avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris), or Natixis (47, quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris).

Contact: Fabrice Paget-Domet, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +33 (0)1 82 00 95 23

About TERREÏS (www.terreis.fr) - ISIN: FR0010407049 - Ticker symbol: TER

TERREÏS is a real estate company where the assets consist of offices and retail premises that are primarily located in Paris. TERREÏS has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since December 2006, and has been included in Compartment B since January 2012.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF