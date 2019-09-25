PALO ALTO, CA, Sept 25, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - On September 19th, Deeper Network, a Silicon Valley network security startup, attended a meeting at Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York. Russell Liu, CEO of Deeper Network, showcased his company's new plan to develop a mobile App to meet the needs of mobile services. Wherever a user, it would be possible to connect to a Deeper Connect home device via the App for a safe, private and unrestricted Internet experience. At the same time, Deeper Connect can be used as a network security bastion for the family. The home device not only protects freedom without sacrificing Internet speed, it also protects home IoT devices from cyber-attack and other digital threats.One purpose of the meeting was to establish a direct communication with Morgan Stanley's directors regarding the capabilities of Deeper Connect, and the directors assigned head of Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE) Christina Schatz to interview Russell Liu. During the meeting, Russell provided detailed descriptions of the product and demonstrated Deeper Connect's features in terms of secure Internet access and user privacy protection, thereby addressing the needs of its target market.According to Russell, Deeper Connect is attractive for its enterprise-class security features. The device uses a network security operating system called AtomOS with a lock-free design, and is capable of achieving levels and performance of enterprise-class products at a fractional cost. Products of similar specification such as the Palo Alto Network may cost US$10,000 or more. But Deeper Network is targeting network security for the general public and is priced accessibly under US$200. Deeper Connect integrates the world's first blockchain-powered hardware firewall for sharing and mining as well.Morgan Stanley's head of GSE Christina Schatz considered this blend of technologies to be extremely attractive to consumers. Morgan Stanley talked about the possibility of cooperation within a pilot program, and the parties agreed to the possibility of developing a strategic partnership that could benefit both sides, sharing optimism that the partnership could be fruitful and become the foundation of a revolutionary technological enterprise.For more information visit https://deeper.network.To purchase Deeper Connect, visit https://deepernetwork.io.For enquiries about Deeper Network, email Info@deeper.network.Source: Deeper NetworkCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.