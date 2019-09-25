Radar Market Size Worth $38.01 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 3.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global radar market size is expected to be valued at USD 38.01 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing deployments of radars and security related issues across the globe are driving the market growth. Additionally, the market is also witnessing healthy growth in demand due to the increase in sea trade and travel activities across the globe. They have been used for understanding path patterns, altitude, and migration path. Additionally, weather radar systems are used for monitoring changes in climate patterns.

Key suggestions from the report:

The growing deployments of new antennas and upgrading of the existing radar systems are the key factors driving the growth of the antenna segment

The installation/integration service segment is expected to reach USD 6,127.5 million by 2025 owing to the increasing deployments of radars in emerging economies of Asia Pacific

The demand for ground-based radars is likely to increase owing to the development of new airports and terminal expansions in various economies across the globe

The X-band segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the growing spending on the deployment of radars for military applications

The long-range radar segment growth can be attributed to the use of these radars for guiding space vehicles, tracking satellites, observing planetary equipment, and monitoring meteors

The growth of the air traffic control segment is being driven by the growing demand for efficient air traffic control

Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to witness rapid growth owing to the rapid growth of industries & sectors such as defense, space, and aviation in the region

The key players operating in the radar market include Lockheed Martin Corporation; CollinsAerospace; Saab AB; Honeywell International Inc.; General Dynamics Corporation; BAE Systems; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Raytheon Company; and Thales Group.

Read 160 page research report with ToC on "Radar Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver), By Service, By Platform, By Frequency Band, By Range, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/radar-market

Unlike earlier, now the deployment of radars is not limited to the military sector. These systems are now increasingly being adopted in air traffic control, remote sensing, ground traffic control, marine, and meteorological monitoring, among others. The growing adoption and deployment of radars in various sectors for different applications are anticipated to support the market growth over the forecast period.

The growth of the air travel industry is encouraging market players to offer airborne radars that operate between L and Ka bands. Short range targeting radars, particularly used for helicopters and tanks, function under the millimeter band. Long range, ground-based radars use lower frequencies and are increasingly being adopted for satellite communication applications. Additionally, a radar system reveals detailed information that is essential for flight operations in dense clouds and it can also be concluded that aircraft-based systems are witnessing high-scale deployment in order to enhance flight safety.

Grand View Research has segmented the global radar market on the basis of component, service, platform, frequency band, range, end use, and region.

Radar Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Antenna



Transmitter



Receiver



Others

Radar Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Installation/Integration



Support & Maintenance



Training & Consulting

Radar Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Ground-based



Naval



Airborne



Space-based

Radar Frequency Band Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

L-band



S-band



C-band



X-band



Ku-band



Ka-band



Others

Radar Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Long Range



Medium Range



Short Range

Radar End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Military Applications



Air Traffic Control



Remote Sensing



Ground Traffic Control



Others

Radar Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

