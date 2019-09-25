Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: Vostok New Ventures portfolio holdings BlaBlaCar and Busfor join forces

Stockholm, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



One of Vostok New Ventures Ltd's ("Vostok New Ventures" or the "Company") principal holdings, BlaBlaCar, has today announced it is acquiring Busfor, one of Vostok New Ventures' other portfolio holdings. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory conditions and is expected to occur in Q4 2019.

The acquisition will enable BlaBlaCar to continue to grow its activities across the region which has a combined population of over 300 million people. For further information, please see BlaBlaCar's separate press release.

For Vostok New Ventures part, the transaction will result in an increased exposure to BlaBlaCar and is expected to have a positive, but not material impact on Vostok New Ventures' Net Asset Value.

For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations: +46 (0)8-545 015 50

Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects.

