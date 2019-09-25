ZEAL Network SE ( -) ZEAL Network SE:General Meeting - RESOLUTION APPROVED 25-Sep-2019 / 11:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ZEAL Network SE General Meeting RESOLUTION APPROVED ZEAL Network SE shareholders today (25 September 2019) approved the resolution put to the General Meeting in London. Voting was by poll on each resolution and the result is set out below. POLL RESULT - GENERAL MEETING 25 September 2019 NUM RESOLUTION VOTES % VOTES % VOTES % of VOTES BER FOR AGAINST TOTAL ISC WITHHELD VOTED NAME 01 Approval of 15,740 99.92 13,311 0.08 15,75 70.48% 250 the ,607 3,918 transfer of the Company's registered office from the United Kingdom to Germany The percentage for the Issued Share Capital is calculated on 22,352,160 which excludes the treasury holding of 43,910. NOTES: A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution. Contact: Frank Hoffmann, CEFA Investor Relations ZEAL 5th Floor - One New Change London EC4M 9AF T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123 F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199 frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: GMS TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 21260 EQS News ID: 879577 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 25, 2019 05:28 ET (09:28 GMT)