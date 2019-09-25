Flashpoint Appoints Ian Schenkel Vice President of EMEA as Global Growth Accelerates

Industry Veteran Brings More Than 25 Years of Business and Sales Leadership

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashpoint, the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI), today announced that Ian Schenkel has joined the company as Vice President of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Schenkel brings more than 25 years of experience in cybersecurity and business management, and has a successful record of creating and implementing hyper-growth strategies on a multi-regional and global level.



Flashpoint has experienced strong growth in EMEA in the last year, significantly broadened its customer footprint-most notably in financial services-and also expanded its relationships with partners throughout the region. Schenkel will lead all customer-focused teams in the region, and will immediately focus on building the next phase of the company's EMEA go-to-market strategy.

"I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to speak to many of Flashpoint's customers since joining the company, and it's invigorating to see how the company's approach to Business Risk Intelligence is helping these organizations improve their intelligence operations, combat fraud, reduce physical security risk, and build insider threat programs," Schenkel said. "I look forward to accelerating Flashpoint's business momentum in EMEA, and to help even more customers gain immediate value as they look to a unique solution that protects them across the enterprise."

Prior to Flashpoint, Schenkel spent nearly three years as Vice President EMEA at ThreatConnect, where he transitioned the operation into triple-digit growth and substantially grew revenue in subsequent years. He previously held Vice President EMEA roles at Red Lambda, Tenable Network Security, Protegrity, AirMagnet (Fluke Networks), and Sygate (Symantec).

"We have seen tremendous success in the EMEA market and Ian will play a pivotal role as we expand to further support many other verticals with their intelligence and security initiatives," said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO and Co-Founder, Flashpoint. "Ian has the focus, the mindset, and the strategic experience to support our customers in their efforts to adopt Business Risk Intelligence. We are extremely proud and excited to have him as part of the team."

To learn more about Ian Schenkel and his role at Flashpoint, read his interview .

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint delivers converged intelligence and risk solutions to private and public sector organizations worldwide. As the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI), Flashpoint provides meaningful intelligence to assist organizations in combating threats and adversaries. Through sophisticated technology, advanced data collections, and human-powered analysis, Flashpoint is the only intelligence firm that can help multiple teams across an organization bolster cybersecurity, confront fraud, detect insider threats, enhance corporate and physical security, improve executive protection, address third-party risk, and support due diligence efforts. Flashpoint is backed by Georgian Partners, Greycroft Partners, TechOperators, K2 Intelligence, Jump Capital, Leaders Fund, Bloomberg Beta, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit https://www.flashpoint-intel.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @FlashpointIntel.

PR Contact:

CHEN PR

Jennifer Torode

jtorode@chenpr.com

781.672.3119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95cae101-f72a-485d-96dd-236ada898c58



