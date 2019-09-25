HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Results of BoD Meeting 25-Sep-2019 / 12:54 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") HMS Group announces results of its Board of Directors meeting Moscow, Russia - September 25, 2019 HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC (LSE: HMSG) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held an ordinary meeting (the "Meeting") at Four Seasons Hotel, Limassol, Cyprus on September 24, 2019. Eight out of nine Company's Directors were present at the Meeting. The following significant matters were considered, discussed and approved at the Meeting: 1) The Audit Committee Report, IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements for the first six months of 2019 and the adjusted Financial Plan (Budget) for the year 2019; 2) Election of Mr. Vladimir Lukyanenko as the Chairman of the Special Committee on strategy and investments, and confirmation of membership in the Special Committee on strategy and investments of Mr. Giorgio Veronesi, Mr. Nikolay Yamburenko and Mr. Yuri Skrynnik; 3) Confirmation of authority of Mr. Ezio Vergani as the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and election of Mr. Ezio Vergani, Mr. Giorgio Veronesi and Mr. Nikolay Yamburenko as members of the Audit Committee; 4) The employment agreement of Mr. Artem Molchanov, Chief Executive Officer, was approved to be extended further for the next four years. For more information, please, contact: Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2018.grouphms.com [1] Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: ROM TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 21263 EQS News ID: 879615 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6cde9233abd1f5907c515abe8eed3280&application_id=879615&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

