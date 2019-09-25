Magic Data Technology Co., Ltd.: Daniel Povey joins Magic Data Technology as the Principal Scientist Advisor

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / Daniel Povey, the founder of Kaldi, officially accepted the invitation of Magic Data Technology Co., Ltd. as the Principal Scientist Advisor (http://imagicdatatech.com).

( Daniel Povey, developer of Kaldi )

Daniel Povey was until recently an Associate Research Professor at the Center for Language and Speech Processing at Johns Hopkins University. He is the main developer and maintainer of Kaldi, which is the most widely used open-source speech recognition toolkit. He is also known for his contributions to speech recognition technology, including discriminative training (now known as sequence training).

About Magic Data Technology

Magic Data Technology is one of the leading artificial intelligence data service providers in the world. We are committed to providing a wild range of customized data services in the fields of speech recognition, intelligent imaging and Natural Language Understanding. With human-in-the-loop data processing, we significantly improved the efficiency and quality of AI data labeling. We have collected more than 100,000 hours of standard multilingual speech corpora under various scenarios. We help our clients gain easy and timely access to data with accuracy up to 99% and also provide them customized solutions. Learn more details please contact us and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Linkedin.

