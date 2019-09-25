Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 24-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 347.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 353.66p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 340.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 347.18p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---