Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2019) - Tethyan Resource Corp. (TSXV: TETH) ("Tethyan" or the "Company") today announced that Mr. Fabian Baker has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, replacing Mr. Jerrold Annett, and continues in his role as President of the Company. Mr. Annett has also resigned from Tethyan's Board of Directors.

In addition, the Serbian management team has been enhanced with the appointment of Mr. Veljko Culafic as Managing Director, Serbia. Mr. Culafic was the Project Manager in charge of permitting at Nevsun Resources where he advanced the world-class Cukaru Peki ("Timok") copper and gold mining project in Serbia, fostering strong relationships within industry and government. He has previously held positions at a number of mining, consulting and logistics companies including Freeport-McMoran. He holds a Master of Business Administration from W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, a Master of Science in International Economic Development from Tulane University and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Northeastern University.

Richard Warke, Executive Chairman, commented, "Fabian will continue to apply his knowledge of geology and capital markets to the leadership of the Company as we focus on exploration in the Western Tethyan Mineral Belt. We are also pleased to be joined by Veljko whose extensive experience with Nevsun in project management and permitting in Serbia will prove to be a valuable asset for us as we advance our exploration projects and continue to grow our portfolio."

About Tethyan Resource Corp.

Tethyan Resource Corp., a member of the Augusta Group of Companies, is a precious and base metals mineral exploration company incorporated in British Columbia, Canada, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Tethyan is focused on the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Eastern Europe, mainly Serbia, where it is acquiring and exploring a portfolio of quality precious and base metals projects with known mineralization and compelling drill targets. Tethyan emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders, and is committed to the proactive implementation of Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management. More information can be found on Tethyan's website: www.tethyan-resources.com.

Contact

