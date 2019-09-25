The global coal tar market size is poised to grow by USD 1.17 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio. The market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of close to 2% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global coal tar market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Coal Tar Market Analysis Report by application (coal tar processing and carbon black) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The market is driven by the increasing use of coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting. Also, the global growth in liquid fuel consumption is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the use of coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting. Coal tar pitch is a thick, viscous, black residue that remains after coal tar distillation. Coal tar pitch is used in many applications, such as for paving roads, as a base for paint and coatings, and as a binder in asphalt products. Coal tar pitch is also used in the production of steel and aluminum. It is used as a binding agent in the production of graphite electrodes that are used in electric arc furnaces in steel plants and in carbon anodes utilized in aluminum smelters.

The need to ensure energy security has led to the development of alternative new energy sources such as shale oil, bio-oil, and coal-derived liquids. Coal tar is considered as an ideal raw material to produce clean fuels. Coal tar can also be converted into gasoline and diesel through the optimized catalytic hydrogeneration process. Thus, the growth in liquid fuel consumption will drive the growth of the market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

ArcelorMittal

POSCO

Sumitomo

Tata Steel

Voestalpine

Market Segmentation by Application:

The Coal tar Market can be broadly categorized into the following application segment:

Coal tar processing

Carbon black

Key Regions for the Coal Tar Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

