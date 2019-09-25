Gyrocom Awarded VMware's Network Virtualization Master Services Competency

CHERTSEY, England, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gyrocom has been awarded VMware's Master Services Competency in Network Virtualization, one of only five UK network specialists to have successfully achieved this. The Master Services Competency requires achieving advanced technical certifications and proof of high-level service capability and expertise as validated by Gyrocom's customers.

"Helping our clients to deploy and support advanced networking solutions is central to what Gyrocom does," said Graham Brown, Managing Director, Gyrocom. "Receiving the Master Services Competency from VMware is greatly appreciated, hard won, and validates Gyrocom's expertise in the delivery of network solutions based on VMware NSX and VMware SD-WAN by Velocloud. With a growing number of customer deployments under our belt in both technologies, Gyrocom is proud of the expertise we are able to bring to our clients."

"VMware is pleased to recognise Gyrocom for achieving the Network Virtualisation Master Services Competency. This achievement clearly demonstrates to our customers that strategic partners like Gyrocom are dedicated, invested and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies such as NSX and Velocloud," said Alanzo Blackstock, VMware Director, Partner Organisation (UK&Ireland). "We value partners like Gyrocom, and appreciate their continued efforts in attaining our formal recognition of their services capability in this space. VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialised area of business."

About Gyrocom:

Established in 2006 Gyrocom are experts in the Software Defined Enterprise helping clients adopt a "consumption" approach to IT by delivering solutions that are better aligned to the pace of today's digital economy. Whether in the Cloud or in the Data Centre, infrastructure silos are consolidating and Gyrocom helps organisations recognise the benefits of this brave new world. Gyrocom provides its clients with the answers to their real-world business challenges through the effective and considered deployment of technology and its supporting processes. Its structured consultancy engagement ensures that delivery is always aligned to customer perception throughout the entire technology lifecycle. Gyrocom's services and solutions portfolio focus on the software-defined enterprise, transforming the data centre and branch architecture to meet modern day application demands.

Clients include large enterprises with complex networks and distributed estates in retail and financial services and include Kingfisher, The co-operative, Lookers plc, Wincanton, Travis Perkins and Broadridge.

