12-Time Gold Medalist Dara Torres Launches Wellness Campaign with CaniBrands CBD Company on National Women's Health and Fitness Day

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / CaniBrands' Global Wellness Ambassador, 12-Time Gold Medalist and NY Times Best-Selling Author, Dara Torres, launches a five-day social media campaign today in honour of National Women's Health and Fitness Day. The campaign aims to promote CBD as part of a natural approach to wellness and reach U.S. distributors and retailers who share the same mission.

Torres will engage audiences on the topic of CBD and share her personal stories about how CBD has become a part of her wellness routine. The five-time Olympic swimmer, mother, model, TV personality, and motivational speaker has been a vocal advocate for CBD products, including using it for workout and sports injury recovery and sleep.

"I'm at that age, at age 52 now, and still have an active lifestyle, but prefer a more natural approach to pain, help with sleep, and all the things that happen for women, especially active women, over 40," said Dara Torres. "This is why I'm so excited about this campaign. It allows me the opportunity to share with other women like myself, a natural and effective solution to managing their health issues."

Torres will kick-off the social media campaign for National Women's Health and Fitness Day by unveiling her official CaniBrands ambassador page. On Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. local time (4 p.m. EST), Torres will go live on Facebook with elite sports trainer and CaniBrands investor, Andy O'Brien, to answer questions on health, wellness and CBD from viewers.

"Through this campaign, we continue to advance our position in the market as a leader in high-quality, next-generation CBD products that are trusted by athletes and backed by science," says Margaret Zanel, Chief Revenue Growth Officer of CaniBrands. "We aim to reach wholesalers, e-commerce affiliates, and distributors servicing the health, wellness and sports performance market to join us and bring these amazing products to their consumers across the US."

Are you interested in selling CaniBrands CBD products in the U.S. or internationally?

About CaniBrands

CaniBrands is a next-generation wellness products company that specializes in manufacturing innovative CBD (Cannabidiol) formulations for sports recovery and active living. CaniBrands products are trusted by professional athletes and backed by science. The company has a wide selection of products for sports recovery, energy, focus, pain and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, balms and creams, CaniBrands has introduced a ground-breaking line of experience-based CBD-infused oral sprays. CaniBrands is a private company serving the U.S. CBD market via wholesale partners, retail and direct-to-consumer sales at www.canibrands.com. CaniBrands is setting the bar for quality control standards in the nascent CBD market, and are partnered with professional sports leaders to advocate for an all-natural approach to health and wellness, and to further research into CBD and its possible therapeutic benefits. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.

