Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2019) - Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI) (OTCBB: TOKIF) (the "Company" or "TOKI") is pleased to announce that TOKI and Ryerson University (Toronto, Canada) are expanding their current research project to develop a new nanotechnology-enhanced delivery method for medical cannabis and cannabinoid molecules. Added to the initial goal of creating targeted treatments for pain conditions is a pioneering application to combat cancerous tumours.

The two-year research project sponsored by TOKI and led by Ryerson professors Jahan Tavakkoli PhD (principal investigator) and Michael Kolios PhD (co-principal investigator), with the support of new post-doctoral fellow hire Anshuman Jakhmola PhD, leverages the clinical expertise of TOKI's medical advisor, Dr. Kevin Rod. It also extends a long-standing collaboration between Ryerson and TOKI's wholly owned subsidiary, Toronto Poly Clinic, in developing new medical devices and technologies with applications for various medical conditions.

"In this project, the nanocarriers we are developing, which will be coated with two different types of cannabinoid molecules, will be employed in targeted drug delivery applications using our proprietary therapeutic ultrasound technology to achieve a novel and effective method in treating cancerous tumours as well as pain," explained Professor Tavakkoli. The main R&D activities in this project will be conducted in the iBEST research lab, a state-of-the-art facility located at and affiliated to St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Canada.

"It is novel to use ultrasound-assisted cannabis-loaded nanotechnology to precisely target a variety of cancerous tumours and, as a result, also reduce harmful or unwanted side effects in other parts of the body," added Dr. Rod. "This work is at the cutting edge of science and technology."

With over a decade of successful collaboration between Toronto Poly Clinic and Ryerson University, the team is well-positioned to take its current research project one step further to develop applications for cancer treatment.

"Cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide, and our team is well suited to fight it through this new technology," said Dr. Rod. "And TOKI couldn't have a better partner than Ryerson University. Ryerson's expertise in medical physics and technology and its long-standing strategy of supporting applied research in this field, up to the point of product development and commercialization, make this ground-breaking work possible."

For more details about this partnership research project, click here for the July 15, 2019 media release.

ABOUT RYERSON UNIVERSITY

Ryerson University is Canada's leader in innovative, career-oriented education. Urban, culturally diverse and inclusive, it is home to more than 45,300 students, including 2,600 Master's and PhD students, 3,800 faculty and staff, and nearly 198,000 alumni worldwide.

ABOUT TREE OF KNOWLEDGE INTERNATIONAL CORP.

With its head office in Toronto, and operations in North York, Ontario and Spokane, Washington, TOKI currently has three primary business segments: (1) Multidisciplinary specialty pain clinics with a focus on the treatment of chronic pain, including controlled applications of medical cannabis in Canada, (2) Development of formulated products for therapeutic purposes and natural health product alternatives at its manufacturing facility in Spokane, which provides formulations for the Company's products and for third parties equivalent to GMP standards, and (3) Distribution and sale of hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Australia. Through its Toronto Poly Clinic, the Company has gleaned extensive expertise from being involved in one of the largest observational clinical trials on medical cannabis and from its ongoing direct patient experience. The Company has developed and implemented MCERP (Medical Cannabis Education, Research and Best Practice Platform) and MCORP (Medical Cannabis Opioid Reduction Program) with great success. Currently, the Company has research agreements with multiple universities for medical cannabis research and new medical grade products development. TOKI's CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOKI currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

For further information please visit: www.tok.ca

Or contact: Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

Michael Caridi, Chairman Tel: +1 (917) 295-1374 Michael@tok.ca

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the benefits to be received from entering into a collaboration with Ryerson University and the timing thereof, the future operations of TOKI and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the collaboration with Ryerson University and the future plans and objectives of TOK, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from TOKI's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by TOKI with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of TOKI. As a result, TOKI cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and TOKI will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48112