Elbit Medical Technologies' two portfolio investments continue to make progress. InSightec recently received both FDA approval and a CE mark for ExAblate Neuro compatible with the SIGNA Premier MRI system from GE Healthcare as the two companies work on improving incisionless brain surgery. Gamida Cell recently completed a $40m follow-on offering and expects to complete enrolment of the Phase III for NiCord (now called omidubicel) by the end of the year, with data in H120.

