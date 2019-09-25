Business Reporter: Automating Collaborative Recruitment

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recruitee transforms collaborative hiring with automation and predictive analysis software.

Collaborative or team-based hiring isn't new. But it is changing rapidly as advanced software that transforms and automates manual recruitment processes is developed.

Collaborative hiring is a recruitment method in which recruitment teams work with people from across an organisation and at different levels to find and hire the best talent. It means that HR professionals no longer work in isolation but collaborate with non-specialist employees, including those likely to work with the new recruit, during the recruitment process.

In an article written for the Telegraph, and also published in Business Reporter, Adrie Smith, Head of Branding for Amsterdam-based talent acquisition platform Recruitee, explains the value of collaborative recruitment.

The process delivers more effective recruitment, with better candidates being selected and with candidates getting a better experience during the selection process. In addition, the method enhances employee motivation and engagement by involving them in recruitment decisions and by creating a more open and transparent culture.

The Recruitee platform supports team-based recruitment by facilitating collaboration and communication among recruitment teams. In addition, the platform has process automation and predictive analysis features. This combination of team-based recruitment and transformative digital technology is undoubtedly powerful, freeing up recruiters' busy schedules and ensuring candidates are kept fully informed about the progress of their applications.

Learn more about team-based hiring in Adrie Smith's article on collaborative hiring https://recruitee.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=telegraph&utm_campaign=future%20of%20work

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, each of our publications reaches an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and TEISS websites, which includes video debates, online articles, and digital magazines. This content is meant to deliver news and analysis on the issues that are affecting businesses to our global audience. In addition to publications, Business Reporter hosts conferences, breakfast meetings, and exclusive summits.

These events bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders complement the content and direction of editorial projects, allowing them to have direct contact with their readers.

Above all, Business Reporter's commitment is to make meaningful analysis for every business owner. Whether individuals are running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there will be something for them at Business Reporter.

https://www.business-reporter.co.uk