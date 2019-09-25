The tariff for rooftop PV will be maintained at $0.0935/kWh but payments for ground-mounted and floating solar could be cut to $0.0709/kWh and $0.0769, respectively. The previous FIT scheme, according to government figures, has driven the deployment of around 5 GW of solar generation capacity.Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has submitted a draft proposal to cut feed-in tariffs (FITs) for large scale solar projects by 20%, according to the Energy Conservation Center research institute in Ho Chi Minh City. The draft measure proposes applying FIT levels for the whole nation rather than ...

