The global DIY home improvement retailing market size is poised to grow by USD 119 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005445/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global DIY home improvement retailing market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 132-page research report with TOC on "DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Analysis Report by product type (lumber and landscape management, tools and hardware, décor and indoor garden, kitchen, painting, wallpaper, and supplies, building materials, plumbing materials and equipment, flooring repair, and replacement materials, electrical work materials, and lighting), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) 2019 2023" at: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-do-it-yourself-diy-home-improvement-retailing-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the advent of e-commerce, free pick-up, and delivery opportunities by key competitors. Also, growing emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Download Free Sample

Convenient and comfortable shopping have become very important because of hectic lifestyles and work schedules. Many key competitors have opened their own online stores to offer cheap pick-up and delivery services. This reduces the effort of the consumers to get their DIY home improvement products by incurring extra costs. For example, in 2018, Walmart alone experienced a rise of over 20% to 25% in its online revenues, ever since it embraced e-commerce. The convenience of shopping and doorstep delivery of products has increased the online purchase of DIY products. Thus, the advent of e-commerce, free pick-up, and delivery opportunities will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The market is also expected to be driven by the growing emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing. The interest of individuals in DIY interior designing is evolving due to the changes in lifestyles. In addition, the growing population of working women in developing countries and their participation in the decision-making process for home decoration is also driving the sales of products required for such projects. The use of DIY products lowers costs, which will be a major factor behind the rising demand for DIY home improvement products over the next five years.

To find out more about DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market Research 2019-2023, https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30529

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

ADEO

Home Depot Product Authority

Kingfisher

Lowe's

Walmart

Market Segmentation by Application:

The DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Lumber and landscape management

Tools and hardware

Décor and indoor garden

Kitchen

Painting, wallpaper, and supplies

Building materials

Plumbing materials and equipment

Flooring repair, and replacement materials

Electrical work materials

Lighting

Key Regions for the DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary are:

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe by product (lumber and landscape management, décor and indoor garden, kitchen, painting and wallpaper, tools and hardware, building materials, lighting, plumbing materials and equipment, flooring, repair, and replacement, and electrical work).

Consumer Stationery Retailing Market Global Consumer Stationery Retailing Market by product (paper-based stationery, writing equipment, and marking and correction equipment), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005445/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com