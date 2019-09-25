Bilia AB: Bilia has reached an agreement to acquire En Bättre Däckaffär Scandinavia

Today an agreement was reached to make EBD - En Bättre Däckaffär Scandinavia - a part of the Bilia Group. EBD is a supplier of tyre hotels for car dealerships, and this investment is a part of Bilia's expansion strategy to grow and strengthen it's position within the tyre business.

"EBD is a welcome addition to the Bilia family, not least because of their competence, experience and new ways of thinking when it comes to tyre related services", says Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO of Bilia AB.

Tyre storing is a fast growing part of Bilia's business. During 2018, Bilia's tyre hotels stored approximately 311,000 tyres in 76 tyre hotels in Sweden and Norway. By acquiring EBD, Bilia will have even better conditions for increasing both volume and effectivity in tyre storing.

EBD was founded in 2015. The business includes everything from booking of tyre changes and rim repair as well as collecting, transporting and storing of tyres/wheels. The company offers services to car dealerships in order give them a smooth and effective tyre workflow. EBD stores tyres from all car brands in different tyre hotels in Sweden, where EBD rents storage space. In 2018, the revenue was approximately SEK 14 M. The company has 3 employees. EBD's capital employed, plus agreed-on surplus values, amounts to about SEK 6 M. The expected date of possession is on

1 October 2019.

"We're excited to become a part of the Bilia Group. We already have a strong concept that covers major parts of the value chain for our customers, and now we will have the opportunity to develop it further and faster with the help of Bilia's resources", says Peter Claesson, CEO and owner of EBD.

Gothenburg, 25 September 2019

Bilia AB (publ)

For further information please contact CEO Per Avander or CFO Kristina Franzén, Bilia AB, tel: +46 10-497 70 00.

