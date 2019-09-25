Orbsat Corp and Imcon International Sign Teaming Agreement for Development and Marketing of Advanced Mobile Connectivity Solutions

Companies to Combine Satellite Hardware and Software Expertise with Global Sales and Distribution Capabilities

AVENTURA, FL and ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / Orbsat Corp (OTCQB:OSAT) ("Orbsat" or the "Company"), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, today announced execution of a Teaming Agreement with Imcon International, Inc., a mobile connectivity solution provider and the developer of the Internet Backpack edge connectivity solutions.

Under this non-exclusive teaming agreement, both companies will work together to develop and market an array of immediate connectivity solutions designed to enable voice and data communications globally by combining Imcon's proprietary edgeware services and devices with Orbsat's expertise in satellite-based hardware, services and global sales and distribution capability. Products will include Imcon's Internet Backpack and other innovative solutions that can enable connection to a broad range of current and next generation networks in stressed environments or remote locations.

"Imcon shares our vision of a globally connected world where satellite technology can be utilized to provide voice and data services in remote or rural geographies where communications infrastructure is lacking or unavailable," said David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer of Orbsat Corp. "We look forward to working with the team at Imcon as they seek to build innovative solutions such as the Internet Backpack that can fundamentally change how potentially millions of users connect to the world."

Rob Loud, CEO, Imcon International, Inc., added, "Orbsat's expertise in satellite communications products, services and global sales reach make them an ideal partner for Imcon as we continue to expand our product technology and advance our global commercialization efforts."

About Imcon

Imcon International, Inc., is an immediate connectivity solutions provider with the ability to provide mobile Internet connections on over 90% of the globe. The Internet Backpack is a remote connectivity solution which allows users to be able to communicate and have computing resources from almost every location on the planet. The Internet Backpack also allows users to create internal wireless networks with large coverage areas. Imcon is developing edgeware solutions providing users the ability to harness the power of the Internet in the most remote places and extreme of conditions.

About Orbsat Corp

Orbsat provides services and solutions to fulfill the rapidly growing global demand for satellite-based voice, high-speed data, tracking and IoT connectivity services. Its long-term experience providing government, commercial, military and individual consumers with Mobile Satellite Services positions it to capitalize on the significant opportunities being created by global investments in new and upgraded satellite networks. Its U.S. and European based subsidiaries, Orbital Satcom and Global Telesat Communications, have provided global satellite connectivity solutions to more than 35,000 customers located in over 160 countries across the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, the Company's ability to capitalize on commercial opportunities and develop innovative solutions that may result from the Teaming Agreement, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

