The "AML Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Understand where the risks lay in your organisation and the laws that shape our activities
During this intensive 1 day course we will illustrate this real and significant threat to our industry and show you how to take a proactive approach to financial crime, enhance the policies, processes and procedures you currently have in place and ensure that everyone in your organisation is ready to protect your firm and the market place.
Governments and financial markets throughout the world recognise Financial Crime as one of the greatest threats to the global financial services industry.
The FCA has increased its efforts to fight every aspect of financial crime: Money laundering, terrorist financing, market manipulation and data theft. Along with partner agencies, the FCA looks towards the firms they regulate when combating financial crime. Firms are required to work together with the FCA and the international community in their efforts to make it harder for criminals to exploit their businesses and their clients.
The market regulator expects your company to understand where the risks lay in your firm and react appropriately as part of your governance framework.
Main Topics Covered During This Training
- Money laundering and terrorist financing
- Suspicious activity indicators and transaction reporting
- Setting up effective KYC procedures
- Customer due diligence and record keeping
- International regulatory standards
- Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
- Analyse the effectiveness of your firm's AML/CTP processes and procedures
- Practical Tips in AML Management
- Setting up action plan
- Case studies and exercises
What You Will Learn
- Appreciate and understand the latest crime prevention regulation (national and international)
- Understand the elements necessary to create the right corporate culture
- Recognise key elements of 'Know Your Client' documentation
- Respond quickly to criminal behaviour by introducing alert systems which react appropriately and quickly to any potential criminal situations
- Recognise how to investigate more quickly and escalate suspicious activity, reducing the damage to the firm
- Protect the firm's reputation by avoiding the media spotlight created by high-profile incidents of firms being victims of financial crimes
- Develop a solid overview of their firm's vulnerabilities and the controls and procedures needed to address them in an increasingly complex global industry
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qoq4m
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005503/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900