ScotGems Plc - Investment Management Team Changes

PR Newswire

London, September 25

ScotGems plc

LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

25 September 2019

Investment Management Team Changes

The Investment Management team of Ashish Swarup and Tom Allen have worked together on the Company's portfolio since its launch in June 2017. Ashish Swarup has resigned from Stewart Investors, the Company's Investment Manager. The Board note that Tom Prew has assumed the role of Lead Manager with immediate effect, with Tom Allen continuing as Co-Manager. Tom Prew joined the Manager in 2006 and is a Lead Manager of funds and mandates across GEM, Latin America and Frontiers markets. The Board would like to thank Ashish for his contribution to the Company.

Enquiries:

Harry Gladstone

Stewart Investors, Investment Manager 0131 473 2900

PATAC Limited (Secretary) 0131 538 1400


