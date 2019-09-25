Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Provides Update on Commercial and Operations Activities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25 2019 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31), formerly Viridium Pacific Group the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis and EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical product's production and and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB. is pleased to provide an update on its core business strategy and operational activities.

Mr. Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Over the past weeks, we have made great strides executing our focused strategy on key initiatives that will best position Experion to be a significant player in the cannabis space. We believe that as the cannabis industry matures, the market will reward focused companies that can monetize their assets. This paradigm shift is starting to show as investors are becoming focused on companies that are charting a path to profitability. We are placing a strong focus on the medical cannabis segment, where we see an un-matched market opportunity, both domestically and internationally."

Highlights discussed in the update:

Experion's entry into the Hemp-CBD market

Experion expands national footprint signs Quebec Letter of Intent

Experion's Product Update - Recreational and Health and Wellness

Experion's Medical Cannabis Focus Update

Experion - CEO Podcast Interview with Equity Guru "Experion Holdings and the Art of Executive Accountability"

To read the Update on Commercial and Operations Activities in full and listen to the CEO Podcast Interview, please visit: www.experionwellness.com/experion-provides-update-on-commercial-and-operations-activities

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

Experion Holdings Ltd trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or join our Global Investor Forum on 8020 http://connects.company/ExperionEXP where you can read all press releases or contact Investor Relations directly.

