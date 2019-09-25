Exasol Partners with the UN Sustainable Development Goals Action Campaign to Support the Global Movement on Sustainable Development Goals

Exasol, the analytics database, is proud to be contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Action Campaign by providing technology and know-how to enable better data visualization and democratization of perception and commitment data on SDGs.

The SDGs, also known as Global Goals, were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

"Exasol has committed its technology and expertise to develop a data platform for the SDG Butterfly Effect Campaign. I am proud to work for a company that wants to actively contribute and be part of the change for a better planet," said Eva Murray, Head of BI at Exasol. "Integrating our technology into the UN SDG Action Campaign process means the data that is collected can be measured, analyzed and communicated more effectively and efficiently and can be democratized globally, making it accessible to each and every citizen on this planet."

At the United Nations General Assembly this week, the UN SDG Action Campaign is powering the SDG Action Zone, a new space to bring the world inside the UN General Assembly and connect diverse partners and stakeholders for transformative SDG Action. The UN SDG Action Campaign also coordinates a global mobilization calling for SDG Action across the world act4sdgs.org, as part of the Global Goals Week, focused on actions, awareness and accountability for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

To capture citizen perceptions on how well their countries are performing towards the 2030 target, the UN SDG Action Campaign launched a survey called MYWorld2030. The data produced through this survey has been analyzed and visualized in the past few years across multiple platforms. The UN SDG Action Campaign is now moving towards personal and institutional actions to drive progress on goal achievement and to involve each and every individual citizen with their own commitments to a better future through small actions and habit changes.

UN and their agencies, as well as campaign partners, are working together to capture data about the steps member states and their citizens are taking to achieve the global goals. Exasol has committed to supporting this campaign by being the database partner that will enable the storage, processing and analysis of this data. The Exasol database will be hosted in the UN SDG Action Campaign's Cloud instance. In addition, Exasol has committed resources to work with the UN SDG Action Campaign team to support with installation of the architecture and with data modelling to ensure an efficient and future-proof data architecture. Exasol's community, together with Tableau partners, will also work to develop visualizations of the data to generate further awareness for the project.

The target is to establish a platform where all 193 countries can submit data easily and for this data to be moved efficiently into a database that can be accessed freely and publicly for true data democratization.

