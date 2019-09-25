Synteract, an innovative CRO partnering with biotech and pharma companies to bring new medicines to market, has hired two experienced leaders to further strengthen its Centers of Development in Oncology and Rare/Orphan diseases. Given the enhanced strategic solutions that often result from the intersecting expertise of Synteract's centers of development, clients will derive further benefit from the therapeutic knowledge and clinical development acumen gained from these key additions.

Hassan Aly, M.D., Ph.D., has joined Synteract as senior medical director supporting Synteract's Oncology Center of Development and Derek Ansel has joined as director of Rare and Orphan Disease Development. Both are clinical strategists with multidisciplinary experience in developing and operationalizing global therapeutic strategies.

"Rare disease, oncology, and hematology clinical trials pose unique challenges that require the ability to think broadly while applying very specific trial strategies," said Steve Powell, Synteract CEO. "Both Hassan and Derek bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and creativity, coupled with a passion to help patients and families, that will help us to further advance trials in the most complex and acute areas of need."

Dr. Aly is a certified hematologist with over 20 years' experience in oncology/hematology medical research and patient treatment, including nine plus years in the clinical research and pharmaceutical industry. He brings deep therapeutic expertise across all phases of oncology/hematology drug development, having consulted on complex study design, conduct, monitoring, and submission. Prior to joining Synteract, he worked at AstraZeneca, Boehringer-Ingelheim, and leading CRO's.

In addition, Dr. Aly has authored or co-authored 105 papers on the treatment and biology of malignant hematological diseases in peer-reviewed medical periodicals and made more than 70 presentations at British and European conferences.

Prior to joining Synteract, Derek Ansel was a clinical strategy lead at the Center for Rare Diseases and a co-founder of the Gene Therapy Working Group at a leading CRO. Ansel has a breadth of clinical research experience spanning from the laboratory through clinical monitoring and project management, across Phases I-IV. He will work in a multidisciplinary, cross therapeutic team, where he will apply extensive gene and cell therapy expertise developed from his work in several liver-targeted gene therapy programs.

Ansel frequently speaks at industry events. He is a member of the ACRP and holds a Certified Clinical Research Associate (CCRA) credential. He is an IRB member at the Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and is also a contributing member of Cochrane, a non-profit organization that promotes evidence-based decision making in healthcare.

Dr. Frank Santoro, chief medical officer for Synteract, commented, "Hassan and Derek bring unique skillsets to our centers of development with a combination of medical, therapeutic, and operational know-how related to running complex trials. This expertise, along with their crossover experience in multiple therapeutic areas, offers exceptional insight to our clients looking to partner with Synteract for their clinical development needs."

About Synteract

"Bringing Clinical Trials to Life" represents Synteract's commitment to engage with drug developers, patients, investigators, and regulatory experts to bring insights to action and make better therapies a reality. Synteract supports biotech and pharma companies across all phases of drug development to help bring new medicines to market. Synteract has conducted nearly 4,000 studies on six continents and in more than 60 countries. It has contributed to more than 240 product approvals. Synteract offers notable depth of therapeutic expertise in oncology, dermatology, general medicine, neuroscience, pediatrics, and rare and orphan diseases. Connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005206/en/

Contacts:

Hilary McCarthy

hilary@clearpointagency.com

508-829-2543