RedHawk Holdings Corp.: RedHawk Holdings Selects PCG Advisory for Investor Relations and Strategic Communications

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:SNDD) ("RedHawk" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services, today announced that it has retained PCG Advisory Inc., a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations and strategic communications.

During the last few weeks, RedHawk has announced, among other things, the change in the Company's trading name and ticker symbol to match its legal corporate name, and the appointment of a senior supply chain veteran and a senior medical device executive to its Board, and the closing of a debt financing that is intended to retire existing debt and provide working capital for strategic and organic growth.

"As we execute on our business plan on both a corporate and subsidiary level, we felt it was incumbent upon us to communicate the exciting developments that RedHawk has been undertaking to the investment community," said G. Darcy Klug, RedHawk's Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer. "We've selected PCG Advisory for a strategic investor relations and communications program to ensure that investors are aware of these important events and their impact on the growth and evolution of RedHawk. We believe that PCG has the ideal combination of contacts, skills, and strategies to help us achieve our goals."

Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory, added, "As RedHawk continues to align its corporate profile and pursue a path to develop into a premier provider of medical devices, increasing the Company's awareness among the investment community and other key stakeholders will be an important component to its success. My team has a proven track record of creating targeted messaging and connecting clients with the right investors and we look forward to putting this expertise to work for RedHawk Holdings."

About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, and the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. Through our United Kingdom based subsidiary, we manufacture and market branded generic pharmaceuticals. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner.

About PCG Advisory Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be," "potential" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should consider the various factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest 10-K report. Further, the Company may make changes to its business plans that could or will affect its results. Investors are cautioned that the Company will undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

