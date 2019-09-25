Social Life Network, Inc: Viridian's Scott Greiper to Speak on Cannabis Capital Market Trends at MjMicro Conference in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / MjLink.com Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB:WDLF), is proud to announce Scott Greiper, CEO of Viridian Capital Advisors, will be a speaker at their MjMicro Conference in Beverly Hills on October 16th at the Sofitel Hotel.

Mr. Greiper's presentation, entitled "Follow the Money", will take place from 9:00 a.m. PT and will focus on the changing capital raise dynamics and the accelerating pace of merger & acquisition activity in the cannabis industry, including geographic and sector shifts in transactions as well as renewed focus on fundamentals.

MjMicro is designed as a dedicated solution to facilitating private capital investment in cannabis-related public entities at a time when media outlets around the world are referring to the burgeoning sector as one of the fastest growing industries on the planet.

To request an invitation to attend, sponsor or present at the Beverly Hills MjMicro Conference, please visit: https://www.mjmicro.com/attend

About Viridian Capital Advisors, LLC

Viridian Capital Advisors (www.viridianca.com) is a financial and strategic advisory firm dedicated to the cannabis market. We are a data- and market intelligence-driven firm that provides investment banking, M&A, corporate development, and investor relations services to emerging growth companies and qualified investors in the cannabis sector. Our banking practice, through broker-dealer Pickwick Capital Partners, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC), provides capital and M&A to fund the growth of our clients, while our advisory practice helps to position and build their businesses. Our team's decades of high level operating and transactional experience on Wall Street in a variety of emerging sectors, allows Viridian to provide comprehensive strategic and financial solutions that assist cannabis enterprises in realizing their full potential. Marijuana remains illegal under federal law. The Federal Government does not recognize marijuana to have any medicinal values. Marijuana cultivation, possession, consumption, sales, and distribution are illegal under federal laws and also certain state laws. Please note that there are differences in marijuana laws from one state, county, or city to another. Contact Us: contact@viridianca.com

About MjLink.com, Inc.

MjLink.com Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB:WDLF), and is a cloud-based cannabis social network and digital media company based in Denver, Colorado. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and digital media organization with two separate social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer social network and MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network. MjLink launched its first investor conference in NYC on June 25th, 2019. The MjMicro Conference was so successful that MjLink launched their MjInvest.com investor social network and virtual conference platform in August 2019. MjInvest.com is used by publicly traded companies and emerging private companies to connect, present and provide news flow to accredited online cannabis investors.

For more information about Social Life Network, visit www.SocialNetwork.ai

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's or MjLink's future financial results, revenues or stock price. There are no assurances that the Company will successfully take MjLink.com, Inc public as noted in previous press releases. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

IR@Social-Life-Network.com

855-933-3277

SOURCE: Social Life Network, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560957/Viridians-Scott-Greiper-to-Speak-on-Cannabis-Capital-Market-Trends-at-MjMicro-Conference-in-Beverly-Hills