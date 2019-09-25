Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AABX ISIN: SE0007815113 Ticker-Symbol: 0HD 
Berlin
25.09.19
14:13 Uhr
0,795 Euro
-0,030
-3,64 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEDERA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEDERA GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEDERA GROUP
HEDERA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEDERA GROUP AB0,795-3,64 %