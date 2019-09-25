Trading in paid subscription shares issued by Hedera Group AB (publ)is to cease. The last trading day is September 30, 2019. Instrument. Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: HEGR BTA ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012990521 ------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 178079 ------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission AB on +46 8-684 05 800.