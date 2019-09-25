Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2019) - InsuraGuest, Inc., a proprietary InsurTech platform that delivers specialized insurance coverage for guests who are staying in a hotel or resort, announced today a software integration contract with Hostfully Inc. to enter the vacation rental sector; with full integration and product launch to be completed by the first of December.

The InsuraGuest InsurTech platform is capable of integrating with approximately 70 different hotel property management systems, giving it access to 40,000 properties.

InsuraGuest coverage can be purchased by the Hostfully hotel or resort, the "client". Each client may elect to use ("turn on") the InsuraGuest application within Hostfully. Once in use, the client will offer the InsuraGuest product to each registered guest and their occupants upon check-in. A charge will be placed as a separate line item and paid for by the guest. The specialized policy will afford coverage for theft of personal property while at the vacation rental property, as well as accidental medical expenses and accidental death and dismemberment.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to enter the vacation rental sector through the Hostfully property management system," said Douglas Anderson, InsuraGuest Inc's Chairman and CEO. "The vacation rental market, including Airbnb and Vrbo, is a $100 billion market in the US and growing, and we are honored to have the opportunity to work with such a seasoned team as Hostfully and their President and Co-Founder David Jacoby to help us enter this marketplace."

"Hostfully is constantly improving its property management platform to help vacation rental owners," states David Jacoby Hostfully's President and Co-Founder. "Adding InsuraGuest and its Guest Protection products to our vendors will help managers transfer their current exposure to covered liability by offering these specialized guest protection policies."

About Hostfully, Inc.

Hostfully is a complete, end-to-end property management platform that helps vacation rental property managers increase bookings and boost revenues. By streamlining the workflow and simplifying daily operational needs of vacation rental businesses, Hostfully empowers property managers to provide 5-star hospitality at scale in an affordable, easy-to-use solution.

About InsuraGuest, Inc.

InsuraGuest, Inc. is an InsurTech company, utilizing its proprietary flagship the InsurTech platform to integrate with Property Management Systems, and help properties transfer their exposure to covered liability by offering a specialized guest protection policy. Through the InsuraGuest program, guests benefit from potential accident and loss coverage during their stay.

