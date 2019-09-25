BinckBank N.V.: Extraordinary General meeting BinckBank decides in accordance with agenda

Extraordinary General meeting BinckBank decides in accordance with agenda

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 25 September 2019.

The extraordinary general meeting of BinckBank N.V. held on 25 September 2019 has adopted the resolutions as proposed in the agenda. The resolutions include the following:

Agenda item 3: Amendment of the articles of association following delisting from Euronext Amsterdam;

Agenda item 4: Cancellation of shares repurchased by BinckBank.

As announced on 14 August 2019, today is the last day BinckBank shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam. This means that the termination of the listing of BinckBank shares shall be effective as of 26 September 2019.

BinckBank profile

BinckBank is part of the Saxo Bank Group since August 2019. Copenhagen-based, Saxo Bank is a leading Fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment and delivering 'Banking-as-a-Service' to wholesale clients. BinckBank is an online bank for investors offering digital state-of-the art- Investing and Trading solutions in order to help customers realize their financial future and ambitions. BinckBank has a leading position in the Netherlands and Belgium and a third position in France while developing new business in Spain with dedicated services for the English speaking community. Next to the B2C segment BinckBank also provides B2B2C services for independent wealth managers.

Both companies originate from the first generation of internet start-ups and have grown to leading companies in Trading and Investing with a clear mission of democratising investment and trading for everyone.

Saxo Bank profile

Saxo Bank is a leading Fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment and delivering 'Banking-as-a-Service' to wholesale clients. For more than 25 years, Saxo Bank's mission has been to democratize investment and trading, enabling clients by facilitating their seamless access to global capital markets through technology and expertise. As a fully licensed and regulated bank, Saxo Bank enables its direct clients to trade multiple asset classes across global financial markets from one single margin account and across multiple devices. Additionally, Saxo Bank provides wholesale institutional clients such as banks and brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services and trading technology, supporting the full value chain of wholesale partners by delivering Banking-as-a-Serviceare available in more than 20 languages and form the technology backbone of more than 100 financial institutions worldwide. Founded in 1992and launching its first online trading platform in 1998, Saxo Bank was a Fintech even before the term was created. Headquartered in Copenhagen Saxo Bank today employs more than 1500 people in financial centers around the world including London, Paris, Zurich, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo.





Restrictions

The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Saxo Bank and BinckBank disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither Saxo Bank, nor BinckBank, nor any of their advisors assumes any responsibility for any violation by any of these restrictions. Any BinckBank shareholder who is in any doubt as to his or her position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay. This announcement is not to be published or distributed in or to the United States or Canada.

The information in the press release is not intended to be complete. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice or an inducement to enter into investment activity. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire the securities of BinckBank in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements," such as statements relating to the impact of this transaction on Saxo Bank and BinckBank. Forward-looking statements include those proceeded by, followed by or that include the words "anticipated," "expected" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although Saxo Bank and BinckBank believe that the assumptions upon which their respective financial information and their respective forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, receipt of regulatory approvals without unexpected delays or conditions, Saxo Bank's ability to successfully operate BinckBank without disruption to its other business activities, Saxo Bank's ability to achieve the anticipated results from the acquisition of BinckBank, the effects of competition (in particular the response to the transaction in the marketplace), economic conditions in the global markets in which Saxo Bank and BinckBank operate, and other factors that can be found in Saxo Bank's and BinckBank's press releases and public filings.

Neither Saxo Bank nor BinckBank, nor any of their advisors, accepts any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press release relating to the business, results of operations or financial condition of the other or their respective groups. Each of Saxo Bank and BinckBank expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

