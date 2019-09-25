RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Integration with Salesforce CRM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce Salesforce as a new integration partner.

Salesforce is the world's #1 customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

"Real estate is a relationship-centric industry, so good customer management is a common theme amongst top-producing real estate agents," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "A number of our present and prospective enterprise clients rely on Salesforce, so connecting our two technologies together creates a terrific bundle for our mutual customers."

There are many CRM providers that serve the real estate sector. Salesforce is well respected and used across all industries. In particular, it's Salesforce Lightning CRM tool is well suited for use by real estate agents, due to its streamlined offering and lightweight feature set.

Both Salesforce and RESAAS are Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) platforms, meaning they are always accessible from any desktop or device.

This integration joins the growing number of partnerships announced during 2019, executing on the Company's vision of connecting industry-leading services to RESAAS platform. These include:

CoreLogic , the #1 provider of MLS technology in North America;

, the #1 provider of MLS technology in North America; eCommission , the #1 provider of commission advance services to real estate professionals in the United States;

, the #1 provider of commission advance services to real estate professionals in the United States; DocuSign , the world's #1 way to sign documents electronically;

, the world's #1 way to sign documents electronically; and now Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM platform.

"RESAAS is the go-to destination for real-time real estate information. It is important that we integrate our own platform with other best-of-breed technology companies also serving this sector," continues RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "These partnerships allow the unique real estate data inside RESAAS to be shared with other essential tools that agents depend on to complete the entire real estate transaction."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

