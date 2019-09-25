Tech Central Inc: Nation's Largest Arthritis Advocacy Group Releases CBD Guidelines

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25th, 2019 / Patients of all kinds swear by the benefits of CBD oil, a derivative of the cannabis plant that also gives us marijuana. With many of those patients suffering from arthritis, the leading advocacy group for arthritis patients is closer to swearing by it as well.

The Arthritis Foundation recently announced guidance for adults for using the products, despite the legal limbo that surrounds CBD, since it's technically illegal under federal law and can't be tested by the FDA.

Key Takeaways

CBD may help with arthritis-related symptoms, such as pain, insomnia and anxiety, but there have been no rigorous clinical studies in people with arthritis to confirm this.

While no major safety issues have been found with CBD when taken in moderate doses, potential drug interactions have been identified.

CBD should never be used to replace disease-modifying drugs that help prevent permanent joint damage in inflammatory types of arthritis.

CBD use should be discussed with your doctor in advance, with follow-up evaluations every three months or so, as would be done for any new treatment.

There are no established clinical guidelines to inform usage. Experts recommend starting with a low dose, and if relief is inadequate, increase in small increments weekly.

Buy from a reputable company that has each batch tested for purity, potency and safety by an independent laboratory and provides a certificate of analysis.

Joseph Lewis, President of Tech Central (TCHC), a public company that has recently launched its Better Mind CBD brand commented "We've seen users of CBD products claim positive results that have been on pain meds, or arthritis meds and it's either the side effects are terrible for them or they're looking for an alternative to what they've been using. For an organization to come out like that, we think it's another step forward in CBD becoming a product that's recognized to help patients. When combined with another recent announcement that Senate Leader Mitch McConnell just demanded in a bill that the FDA take significant actions with respect to products containing cannabidiol (CBD) there's a lot of progress being made to grow this industry. We're not only excited about the growth for TCHC, but also about being able to help people."

About Tech Central

Tech Central is transitioning into the cannabis sector using its APP, Media and Web development background to launch its own line of original products called Better Mind CBD in addition to white label capabilities. Tech Central plans to integrate its already existing business of app development and content development into the CBD company to provide white label clients with a one stop shop for creating their own CBD brand.

