The Japanese electronics manufacturer said the EverVolt storage system is available in the U.S. market in AC and DC-coupled versions, with a storage capacity ranging from 5.7-34.2 kWh, depending on the model chosen.Panasonic has launched a lithium-ion storage solution for residential solar installations at the Solar Power International 2019 trade fair which is being held in Salt Lake City in the United States. The company said its EverVolt storage system is available in the U.S. in AC and DC-coupled versions and boasts a storage capacity ranging from 5.7 kWh up to to 34.2 kWh. The Japanese electronics ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...