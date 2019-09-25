The "UK Ceramic Adhesives Market in Building and Construction Industry to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK ceramic adhesives market is accounted to US$ 278.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 399.5 Mn by 2027.

Ceramics, in general, are inorganic and non-metallic materials that are brittle and rigid in nature. It has gained popularity for its thermal stability, electrical insulation, mechanical strength, and corrosion/wear resistance.

Various engineered formulations are available that are used for the adhesion of the ceramic components, including zirconium dioxide, boron carbide, aluminum dioxide, silicon nitride, and others. Generally, ceramic adhesives are centered on inorganic binders like metal phosphates and alkali silicates, with an alumina, silica, carbon, zirconia powder filler and magnesia.

The UK ceramic adhesives market by type is bifurcated in cement-based, epoxy, acrylic, and others (silicone and cyanoacrylate). The cement-based segment dominated the UK ceramic adhesives market owing to its growing application in the flooring and construction industry.

The cement-based ceramic adhesives are mainly used for the external and internal bonding of ceramic tiles, mosaics, walls, ceilings, single-fired and double-fired tiles for floors. A polymer-modified, cement-based ceramic adhesive is basically formulated into two grades as rubber-modified and white mastic, or without rubber, containing the extended and continuous open time to adhere to the conventional building structures.

A key trend that is projected to affect the UK ceramic adhesives market in the coming year is the rising innovations in product development to meet the demands of customers. The ceramic adhesives manufacturers are highly targeting on the new and improved product characteristics to meet out the rising demands of the customers.

For example, the manufacturers are focusing towards the development of innovative ceramic adhesives that are easier to apply, mix, and clean -off during product installations. Also, the ceramic adhesive manufacturers are highly targeting on providing products that are waterproof, solvent-free, and chemical resistant. These kinds of useful properties help in maintaining the quality of adhering surfaces.

Some of the players present in UK ceramic adhesives market are Ardex Group, BASF SE, Bond It, Bostik, Kerakoll, Laticrete International, Inc., Mapei Spa and Norcos Adhesives among many others.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 UK Ceramic Adhesives Market By Type

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Ceramic Adhesives Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 UK Pest Analysis

4.2 Expert Opinion

5. Ceramic Adhesives Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for High-Performance, Cost-Effective, and Eco-Friendly Building Products

5.1.2 Innovations in Flooring or Tiling Adhesives

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Disadvantages Associated with Hardness and Brittleness Nature

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Demands for Green, Sustainable, and Low VOC Ceramic Adhesives

5.4 Key Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Innovations in the Product Development to meet the Demands of Customers

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. UK Ceramic Adhesives Market Analysis

6.1 UK Ceramic Adhesives Market Overview

6.2 UK Ceramic Adhesives Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning Top 5 Players Ranking

7. UK Ceramic Adhesives Market Analysis By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 UK Ceramic Adhesives Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 2027

7.3 Cement-Based

7.4 Epoxy

7.5 Acrylic

7.6 Other

8. Industry Landscape

8.1 Merger Acquisition

8.2 New Development

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Ardex Group

9.1.1 Key Facts

9.1.2 Business Description

9.1.3 Products and Services

9.1.4 Financial Overview

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.1.6 Key Developments

9.2 BASF SE

9.3 Bond It

9.4 Bostik

9.5 Brit Adhesives Ltd.

9.6 Kerakoll

9.7 Laticrete International Inc.

9.8 Mapei Spa

9.9 Norcros PLC

9.10 Saint-Gobain

9.11 Sika AG

