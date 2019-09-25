Chaumet Celebrates Saudi Creativity on National Day

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaumet celebrated Saudi National Day by highlighting the empowerment of Saudi women through the stories of three female pioneers, each an inspiration in their respective fields: beauty expert Yara Alnamlah, fashion designer Arwa Al-Banawi and programme presenter Suha Nowailaty. Three dreams which became a reality through self-belief and perseverance. Chaumet accompanied this celebration with a special photo shoot in the historic Diriyah area, produced and executed by a full Saudi team who demonstrated great professionalism in this field, in celebration of the Saudi National Day and Saudi talents.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000485/Chaumet.jpg