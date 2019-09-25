Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: DP Poland (DPP): FY19 interim results announced 25-Sep-2019 / 14:50 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: FY19 interim results announced DPP has announced FY19 interim results in line with the trading update given in July. Growth has been restored following tricky comparisons with January/February last year. System sales, like-for-like, were positive in the first three months of 2H, and performance was in line with management expectations. Four new stores have opened, with two more in the pipeline, and three corporate stores have been sold to sub-franchisees. The partnership with the aggregator Pyzszne is said to be positive. The company's stated growth focus is on splitting territories and finding more sub-franchisees. A new General Manager has been appointed. We are putting through no changes to our forecasts. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/fy19-interim-results- announced/ [1] If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Jason Streets js@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London +44 20 7194 7622 EC2M 1NH www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 879853 25-Sep-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=73e726a24d9310208979fc195873443a&application_id=879853&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=879853&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2019 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)