Ganapati plc - Directorate Change

25 September 2019

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Directorate Change

The Directors of Ganapati Plc are pleased to announce the appointment of Juliet Adelstein, as Chief Operating Officer and Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Juliet Adelstein, (Director)

Juliet joined Ganapati in 2018 following 3 years at Dentsu, Japan's top advertising agency, where she brokered and managed global sponsorship and athlete endorsement deals for some of Japan's biggest companies. She has spent most of her career working in Japan. Her expertise lies in bridging the gap between Eastern and Western cultures through her understanding of languages, international relations and borderless business. Juliet's key role within the Group is Chief Executive Officer of Ganapati Europe Holding Limited, Chief Operating Officer of GanaEight Coin Limited and Chief Executive Offer of Ganapati (Malta) Limited.

Juliet Adelstein current and past (five years) directorships are as follows:

Current directorships Past directorships (five years) Ganapati Europe Holding Limited GanaEight Coin Limited Ganapati (Malta) Limited

Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

