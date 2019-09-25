A bid to renegotiate agreed solar and wind power tariffs in Andhra Pradesh appears to be part of a deliberate campaign by the chief minister elected in May to erase the renewable energy commitments made by his predecessor.The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has dealt a blow to chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy's attempts to roll back renewables in the state by scrapping a committee set up by the politician to review signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for solar and wind projects. The court has issued an interim order stipulating the power supply deals must be honored and fixing a six-month period ...

