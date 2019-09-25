Vaisala Group: Vaisala's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2020

Vaisala Corporation

Vaisala's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2020

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports during 2020 as follows:

- February 12, 2020: Financial Statement Release 2019

- April 28, 2020: Interim Report January-March 2020

- July 21, 2020: Half Year Financial Report 2020

- October 27, 2020: Interim Report January-September 2020

The Annual Report 2019 will be published at www.vaisala.com by the end of week 9.

Vaisala Corporation's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.

More information

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521





