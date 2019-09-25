Perspectum, the fastest-growing UK life science company, has announced the official opening of its new headquarters in Oxford Business Park. This move comes as part of the company's rapid expansion, supporting its medical engineering capabilities, imaging CRO services and clinical diagnostic businesses. The new office will give Perspectum room for future growth, with over 24,000 square feet of floor space.

Perspectum's Oxford headquarters works alongside its satellite offices in San Francisco, Singapore and Dallas to drive expansion of its international imaging CRO service-helping pharmaceutical companies bring drugs to market for NASH, and its clinical diagnostic solutions which aim to transform the care of patients with liver disease across the world. The company's headquarters also houses its R&D and in-house software development teams that bring forth pioneering AI and machine learning applications for the life science sector.

Rajarshi Banerjee, CEO of Perspectum, commented: "As an Oxford University spin-out, and a local employer we wanted to ensure our HQ could remain within Oxford. The Business Park offers us the perfect location to house our fast expansion, giving us the space to grow, whilst also allowing us to stay within the Oxford ecosystem. Our growth has been a testament to the excellent talent we have, and I am excited for the next phase of Perspectum."

