Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: VOSTOK NEW VENTURES LTD ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF A NEW SENIOR SECURED BOND LOAN

Reference is made to a press release made by Vostok New Ventures Ltd (the "Company") on the morning of September 24, 2019 announcing the launch of a new senior secured bond issue (the "Bonds"). As a result of strong investor demand, the transaction closed the day after it was launched.

The Bonds, in an initial amount of SEK 550 million within a frame of SEK 800 million, run with a tenor of three years and will carry a fixed coupon of 5.75 per cent p.a. with interest paid quarterly. The transaction saw very strong demand and was significantly oversubscribed, in response to which the Bonds were upsized and priced below the indicated range.

Pareto Securities AB acted as sole bookrunner in conjunction with the bond issue and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå acted as legal advisor.

Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.

