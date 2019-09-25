The Agilik ExoStep is a lightweight, battery-powered, augmented orthosis designed as a non-invasive way to improve crouch gait from cerebral palsy and other knee-extension-deficiency disorders

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2019) - Agilik Technologies Inc. (Agilik) today announced it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center (NIHCC) to undertake a clinical trial of its lower-limb exoskeleton. Under the CRADA, Agilik will collaborate with the NIHCC's Functional and Applied Biomechanics (FAB) section to evaluate the use of the device in children with crouch gait from cerebral palsy (CP) or in children with knee-extension deficiency from muscular dystrophy, spina bifida, or incomplete spinal cord injury (iSCI). The trial is expected to begin this fall.

The Agilik exoskeleton is a non-invasive gait rehabilitation device designed for in-clinic and at-home use. While most robotic exoskeletons are assist-to-walk devices that lift the wearer up and walk for them, ExoStep is designed to move with the wearer, increasing knee extension and resisting flexion to help patients strengthen and build their muscles, learn to walk with less effort, stand more upright, and improve their overall mobility.





Figure 1: The Agilik exoskeleton



"The NIHCC has proven the use case, demonstrating statistically significant improvement in knee extension in children with crouch gait from CP, using exoskeleton technology developed by NIH researchers," says Yad Garcha, Agilik's CEO. "What we've done is taken Bionic Power's more mature technology and put it into a light, simple and streamlined device, designed for comfort, ease of use, and affordability. We're excited to start the trial and prove what ExoStep can do to help children stand taller and walk stronger."

The Agilik device was developed using Bionic Power's proven exoskeleton technology and hardware, currently in small-batch manufacturing and real-world testing with the Canadian and United States militaries. Agilik holds the exclusive, world-wide license to use this technology in medical applications.

Agilik recently completed a successful seed-funding round and will begin the search for appropriate strategic partners and investors in the coming months.

ABOUT AGILIK

Agilik Technologies Inc. helps children stand taller and walk stronger. Our pediatric ExoStep exoskeleton is a gait rehabilitation solution designed to improve crouch gait, often seen in persons with cerebral palsy, spina bifida and other knee-extension-deficiency disorders. Integrating proven, wearable technology developed by Bionic Power Inc., the ExoStep rehab device moves with the wearer, increasing knee extension and resisting flexion to help them strengthen and build their muscles, learn to walk with less effort, and improve their overall mobility. The device is currently part of a National Institutes of Health Clinical Center clinical trial. Agilik: Stand Taller. Walk Stronger.

The company has a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the NIH. Any reference to NIH should not be viewed as an endorsement of Agilik, its products or services.

