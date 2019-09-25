Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest sales and marketing strategy engagement for a CPG company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to curtail their marketing spend and reach prospective customers. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client acquire new customers and enhance customer retention rate by 17%.

With customers increasingly switching between online and offline channels while making product purchases, solely relying on the brand name and traditional advertising techniques are no longer helping CPG companies to drive sales. As such, CPG companies are finding it vital to revamp their traditional sales and marketing strategies and increase their spend on digital advertising. By having a sound sales and marketing strategy, CPG companies can formulate a targeted approach to reach a large pool of prospective customers.

The business challenge The client is a CPG company based out of the United States. With the rising adoption of smartphones and the entry of new players, the client faced challenges in driving sales through traditional sales and marketing approaches. Also, they faced difficulties in retaining profitable customers and acquiring new ones. As such, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering sales and marketing strategy engagement.

With Infiniti's sales and marketing strategy engagement, they wanted to identify the right marketing channels for product promotion, efficiently utilize the marketing budget, and formulate targeted marketing approaches.

The solution offered By conducting a customer intelligence study, our experts helped the client to gather comprehensive insights into their customer segments and identify factors that attracted customers to their competitors. Also, by conducting a customer segmentation analysis, the experts helped the client to devise targeted sales and marketing strategies for various customer segments.

Furthermore, by conducting a customer needs assessment, we helped the client to analyze their customers' requirements and diversify their sales channel for them. In addition, the client was able to devise robust marketing strategies and multi-channel campaigns to reach their customer base. Also, they were able to curtail their marketing spend and enhance customer retention rate by 17%.

Infiniti's sales and marketing strategy engagement helped the client to

Devise targeted sales and marketing strategies for different customer segments and drive maximum sales

Identify the right marketing channels to focus on to reach their target customers

Infiniti's sales and marketing strategy engagement offered predictive insights on

Analyzing the satisfaction level of customers regarding their product and service offerings

Aligning sales and marketing strategy to the expectations of their customer segments

