HMS Group Reports 2Q 2019 Profit of Rub 321 million Moscow, Russia - September 25, 2019 - HMS Group Plc (the "Group") (LSE: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Financial highlights 6 months 2019: - Revenue: Rub 23.4 bn (+15% yoy) - EBITDA[1]: Rub 2.0 bn (-41% yoy), EBITDA margin at 8.3% - Operating profit: Rub 607 mn (-70% yoy) - Profit (loss) for the period: Rub (173) mn - Total debt: Rub 20.0 bn (+8% yoy) - Net debt: Rub 15.6 bn ( +15% yoy) - Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 2.97x Operational highlights 6 months 2019: - Backlog: Rub 43.4 bn (+35% yoy) - Order intake: Rub 24.5 bn (+33% yoy) GROUP PERFORMANCE Results in millions of 6m 2019 6m 2018 Change 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 Change Rub yoy qoq Orders 24,541 18,401 33% 13,054 11,487 14% Backlog 43,412 32,215 35% Revenue 23,419 20,343 15% 14,565 8,854 65% EBITDA 1,953 3,319 -41% 1,452 501 190% EBITDA margin 8.3% 16.3% 10.0% 5.7% (Loss)/Profit (173) 961 na 321 (494) na for the period Free cash flow (1,918) (1,483) na 864 (853) na ROCE 8.3% 14.8% 8.3% 10.8% Order intake grew by 33% to Rub 24.5 billion based on growth in all business segments. In terms of contracts type, both recurring business and large contracts contributed to this growth. Backlog of HMS Group grew to Rub 43.4 billion by 35% compared with Rub 32.2 billion last year, driven by all business segments except construction. In terms of contracts type, the growth was based on the recurring business and large integrated contracts also. Revenue grew to Rub 23.4 billion, up by 15%, compared with Rub 20.3 billion for 6m 2018. Compressors and pumps contributed to this growth. EBITDA was down by 41% yoy to Rub 1.9 billion mainly due to negative results of oil & gas equipment segment. Revenue from recurring business was up by 45% yoy. Large projects' revenue decreased by 17% yoy. EBITDA from recurring business declined 6% yoy and large projects contracted by 54% yoy. EBITDA margin equaled 8.3%. Depreciation & amortization was Rub 1.1 billion, up 28% yoy, compared with Rub 866 million for 6m 2018 due to acquired assets in 2018-2019. Profit for 2Q 2019 at Rub 321 million didn't compensate loss in 1Q 2019, and loss for the period equaled Rub 173 million, compared with profit for the period of Rub 961 million for 6m 2018. Free cash flow decreased to Rub (1.9) billion from Rub (1.5) billion for 6m 2018 because of Rub 700 million acquisition made in Feb 2019. ROCE decreased because of lower operating profit for the last twelve months and higher average capital employed. Expenses and Operating profit in millions of 6m 6m 2018 Change Share of Share of Rub 2019 yoy 6m 2019 6m 2018 revenue revenue Cost of sales[2] 18,985 14,664 29% 81.1% 72.1% Materials and 12,815 8,650 48% 54.7% 42.5% components Labour costs incl 3,433 3,539 -3% 14.7% 17.4% Social taxes Depreciation and 941 747 26% 4.0% 3.7% amortization Construction and 917 732 25% 3.9% 3.6% design and engineering services of subcontractors Others 878 996 -12% 3.7% 4.9% Cost of sales was Rub 19.0 billion, up 29% yoy, compared with Rub 14.7 billion for 6m 2018, because, on the one hand, HMS portfolio consists of less profitable contracts than last year, and on the other hand, large contracts under execution have higher share of outsourced components in cost of sales (compressor contracts). Materials and components (+48% yoy), required for manufacturing, almost fully attributed to this growth. Gross profit was down 22% yoy to Rub 4.4 billion, compared with Rub 5.7 billion for 6m 2018. in millions of 6m 6m 2018 Change Share of Share of Rub 2019 yoy 6m 2019 6m 2018 revenue revenue Distribution and 951 933 2% 4.1% 4.6% transportation General and 2,753 2,585 6% 11.8% 12.7% administrative SG&A expenses 3,704 3,519 5% 15.8% 17.3% Other operating 122 104 18% 0.5% 0.5% expenses Operating 3,827 3,623 6% 16.3% 17.8% expenses ex. Cost of sales Operating 607 2,056 -70% 2.6% 10.1% loss/profit Finance costs 838 772 9% 3.6% 3.8% Distribution and transportation expenses were Rub 951 million, up 2% yoy, compared with Rub 933 million for 6m 2018, mainly due to an increase in transportation expenses (+3% yoy). As a share of revenue, distribution and transportation expenses was down to 4.1% compared with 4.6% last year. General and administrative expenses were Rub 2.8 billion, up 6% yoy, compared with Rub 2.6 billion last year, mainly due to higher labour costs incl. social taxes (+6% yoy). In contrary, as a share of revenue, general and administrative expenses decreased to 11.8% from 12.7% for 6m 2018. SG&A expenses[3] grew to Rub 3.7 billion, up 5% yoy. But as a share of revenue, they declined to 15.8% from 17.3%. Operating profit was down to Rub 607 million, compared with Rub 2.1 billion last year (-70% yoy). in millions of Rub 6m 2019 6m 2018 Change yoy Finance costs 838 772 9% Interest expenses 827 767 8% Interest rate, average 8.8% 8.8% Interest rate Rub, average 8.9% 8.9% Finance costs were Rub 838 million, up by 9% yoy, compared with Rub 772 million for 6m 2018. The main factor was an increase of interest expenses (+8% yoy) due to a higher total debt level. Average rates stood unchanged at 8.8% p.a. BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE Industrial pumps[i] in millions of 6m 2019 6m 2018 Change 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 qoq Rub yoy Orders 10,572 8,444 25% 5,011 5,561 -10% Backlog 19,398 15,744 23% 19,398 19,303 0% Revenue 7,980 7,334 9% 4,739 3,241 46% EBITDA 1,068 876 22% 793 275 188% EBITDA margin 13.4% 11.9% 16.7% 8.5% Order intake of industrial pumps grew by 25% yoy based on both recurring business and large contracts. Backlog grew by 23% yoy to Rub 19.4 billion only because of increase in recurring orders received. Revenue was Rub 8.0 billion, up 9% yoy, compared with Rub 7.3 billion for 6m 2018. EBITDA increased to Rub 1.1 billion, by 22% yoy, from Rub 876 million due to both recurring business and large contracts. EBITDA margin recovered to 13.4%. Oil and Gas equipment & projects (OGEP)[ii] in 6m 2019 6m 2018 Change yoy 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 6,686 5,516 21% 3,679 3,008 22% Backlog 7,550 4,594 64% 7,550 7,265 4% Revenue 5,934 11,185 -47% 3,528 2,406 47% EBITDA (250) 2,084 na (120) (130) na EBITDA -4.2% 18.6% -3.4% -5.4% margin Order intake increased to Rub 6.7 billion from Rub 5.5 billion, fully due to recurring contracts. In 1H 2018, there were no large contracts signed, and order intake was fully composed of recurring orders. Backlog was up to Rub 7.6 billion from Rub 4.6 billion, also based on recurring contracts. Revenue was down 47% yoy to Rub 5.9 billion, compared with Rub 11.2 billion for 6m 2018. EBITDA and EBITDA margin turned negative due to the lack of large contracts under execution combined with a mix of recurring contracts, that had margins lower than usual. Compressors[iii] in 6m 2019 6m 2018 Change yoy 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 7,177 4,666 54% 4,278 2,900 48% Backlog 14,854 8,614 72% 14,854 16,880 -12% Revenue 8,938 3,403 163% 6,006 2,932 105% EBITDA 835 336 148% 458 377 21% EBITDA 9.3% 9.9% 7.6% 12.9% margin Order intake was up 54% yoy to Rub 7.2 billion, compared with Rub 4.7 billion, mainly due to large contracts signed. Backlog gained 72% yoy to Rub 14.9 billion compared with Rub 8.6 billion last year. Revenue demonstrated a significant 163% yoy growth to Rub 8.9 billion, based both on recurring business and large contracts. EBITDA grew 148% yoy to Rub 835 million. EBITDA margin declined to 9.3% compared with 9.9% for 6m 2018 due to outpacing growth of revenue. Construction[iv] in 6m 2019 6m 2018 Change yoy 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 105 (226) na 87 18 374% Backlog 1,610 3,263 -51% 1,610 1,899 -15% Revenue 695 806 -14% 359 336 7% EBITDA 15 (161) na 4 11 -61% EBITDA 2.2% -20.0% 1.2% 3.3% margin Order intake equaled Rub 105 million. Backlog declined to Rub 1.6 billion, compared with Rub 3.3 billion last year, due to execution of two large contracts signed in 2017-2018.

