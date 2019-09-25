Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest financial risk analysis engagement for a banking company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to devise strategic risk management strategies and achieve savings of over $3.2 million. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client examine changes in market variables, including interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, as well as understand the fluctuations in market prices of securities and financial derivatives.

Rising technological advancements and entry of new players have drastically changed the outlook of many industries and the Canadian banking industry is no exception. The rapid pace of transformation has also increased financial risks in the banking industry. Therefore, banking companies are in need to identify potential risks in advance and implement sound risk management strategies.

The business challenge The client is a banking company based out of Canada. Changes in market variables, including interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, as well as movements in market prices of securities and financial derivatives increased the risk for the company. Also, the client's inability to efficiently manage the financial risks in the industry affected the company's bottom line. Therefore, the client approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in developing a comprehensive and dynamic framework for monitoring and addressing the risks in the industry.

The solution offered Our experts thoroughly analyzed the Canadian banking industry. The factors such as market opportunities, industry risks, and market challenges were taken into consideration during the analysis. Also, our experts helped the client to understand factors that caused financial risks in the Canadian banking industry.

With the insights obtained from Infiniti's risk assessment engagement, the client was able to devise strategic financial risk management strategies. Also, they were able to take proactive actions to prevent financial risks from impacting the security of the organization. In addition, the company was able to successfully achieve savings of over $3.2 million.

Infiniti's financial risk assessment solution helped the client to

Manage the potential risks that negatively impacted the financial capital of the organization

Prepare themselves financially for the most likely threats

Infiniti's financial risk assessment solution offered predictive insights on

Prioritizing risks according to their severity

Evaluating potential threats most likely to interfere with day-to-day operations of the company

