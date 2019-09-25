Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), video game publisher, hold yesterday its combined General Meeting at its headquarters in Paris, chaired by Denis Thébaud, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The shareholders present, represented or having voted by mail, held 4,282,762 shares out of the 5,104,091 shares with voting rights, i.e. a quorum of 83.91%.

After opening the meeting and noting that it was regularly constituted, Focus Home Interactive's Executive Board of Directors, chaired by Jürgen Goeldner, presented the activity for the year 2018-2019. Once these presentations were completed, the answers of the Executive Board to the written questions received were read out. The President then opened the debates with the shareholders.

The resolutions were then put to the vote of the shareholders. The shareholders notably:

approved company's financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 and discharged the members of the Executive and Supervisory Board;

approved the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019;

approved the expenses and charges referred to in paragraph 4 of Article 39 of the General Tax Code;

rejected the allocation of the result for the financial year by distributing a dividend of €0.30 and approved the allocation of the result for the financial year by distributing a dividend of €0.68 pursuant to the resolution whose inclusion on the agenda had been requested by a shareholder;

approved the option for the payment of the dividend in shares;

approved the agreements referred to in Articles L. 225-86 et seq. of the French Commercial Code;

approved the authorization to be given to the Executive Board to enable the Company to purchase its own shares in accordance with Article L. 225-209 of the French Commercial Code;

approved the delegation of authority to be granted to the Executive Board to decide, either to issue, with preferential subscription rights, shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to the share capital or giving the right to a debt security, or to incorporate profits, reserves or premiums into the share capital;

approved the delegation of authority to be granted to the Executive Board, for the purpose of deciding to issue shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to the share capital or giving the right to a debt security, without preferential subscription rights by public offering;

approved the delegation of authority to be granted to the Executive Board, for the purpose of deciding to issue shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to the share capital or giving the right to a debt security, by private placement and within the limit of 20% of the share capital per year without preferential subscription rights;

approved the delegation of authority to be granted to the Executive Board, for the purpose of deciding to issue shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to the share capital or giving the right to a debt security without preferential subscription rights for the benefit of certain categories of beneficiaries;

approved the authorization to be given to the Executive Board to increase the number of shares issued in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 225-135-1 of the French Commercial Code, in the event of the implementation of the delegations of authority referred to in the four previous resolutions with or without preferential subscription rights as the case may be;

authorized the Executive Board to allocate free shares;

authorized the Executive Board to grant stock-options;

rejected the delegation of powers to be granted to the Executive Board, for the purpose of deciding on a cash capital increase reserved for employees who are members of a company savings plan in accordance with the provisions of Articles L. 225-129-6 of the French Commercial Code and L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labour Code, without preferential subscription right;

approved the overall threshold for authorisations to issue shares and securities giving access to the company's share capital and debt securities;

approved the authorization to be given to the Executive Board to reduce the Company's share capital by cancelling shares;

approved powers to carry out legal formalities

Upcoming events

2019-20 2nd quarter Revenue: Thursday 24 October 2019 2019-20 1st half results and 3rd quarter revenue: Wednesday 21 January 2020 2019-20 4st quarter revenue: Tuesday 21 April 2019 Annual 2019-20 results: Thursday 25 June 2019

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is the 3rd largest French publisher of video games. Its vocation is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong licenses such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, Call of Cthulhu and Farming Simulator, the Group generated revenues of €126 million in 2018-19, up 66% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally.

Find all the financial information of FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE at www.focus-home.com

