Signal Capital Partners Limited ("Signal"), the London-based private asset management firm, has appointed Kautilya Jain as its Chief Data Scientist. In his new role, Kautilya will be responsible for the utilisation and governance of data across Signal's investment decision making process.

Prior to joining Signal, Kautilya headed European Big Data Analytics efforts at Bank of America (BofA) Merrill Lynch where his team used machine learning and AI to gain insights from proprietary and public data to provide unique, actionable investment ideas, and new ways of answering fundamental questions across sectors, regions and asset classes.

Elad Shraga, Chief Investment Officer at Signal, said: "Kautilya has an exceptional track record in AI, data science and machine learning, and will help position Signal to be a leader in the next wave of investing, where AI and thematic analysis become central tenets of long-term investing and value creation."

Sarbjit Nahal, Head of Thematic Investing at Signal, added: "Kautilya's arrival underscores our commitment to a data- and research-driven approach to understanding how current and future cyclical and secular trends will transform industries and geographies, from both opportunity and risk perspectives."

Kautilya has also held positions at Octave IM, Quant Capital, and Symantec. He holds a Masters in Finance (LBS), Masters and Bachelors of Technology in Computer Science (IIT Bombay) and is a CFA Charterholder.

About Signal

Signal was established in 2015 and focuses on special situations investing in European real estate and credit markets as well as thematic investing from its London office, with EUR1.4bn of assets under management (AuM).

