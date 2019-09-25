Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: FRAN??OIS de CASTELNAU APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SHOWROOMPRIV?? 25-Sep-2019 / 17:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. FRAN??OIS de CASTELNAU APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SHOWROOMPRIV?? La Plaine Saint Denis, 25 September 2019 - Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, today announces the appointment of François de Castelnau as Group Chief Financial Officer. A graduate of Paris-Dauphine and Paris-Descartes universities, François de Castelnau started his career as an auditor with Deloitte in 1995. He then took up the role of Internal Audit Director followed by Chief Financial Officer for almost 7 years at ERMEWA Group, world leader in tank containers and railcars. In 2013 he joined the Philippe Ginestet Group, which owns notably the GiFi, Tati and Besson brands, as Group Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. With a solid background in the retail sector where logistics is a key factor, François de Castelnau brought his expertise to Showroomprivé in June 2019. Strengthening Showroomprivé's finance department is one of the measures under the "Performance 2018-2020" plan aimed at improving operational efficiency in the short term and developing new growth and profitability opportunities in the medium term. François de Castelnau made the following commented: "I am delighted to join the finance department of Showroomprivé, which has made its mark as a leader in French e-commerce for several years now. Showroomprivé boasts high-value assets coupled with an unrivalled positioning on the e-commerce market, especially in the fashion sector. The Group is at a turning point in its history after years of strong growth and must now work towards streamlining operating efficiency in order to continue to build growth on solid and healthy foundations. While overseeing the tight control of operating expenses, I will devote all of my expertise and energy to improving the Group's profitability." Showroomprivé co-founders and co-CEOs Thierry Petit and David Dayan commented: "We are overjoyed to welcome François on board. His appointment is a major milestone that will allow Showroomprivé to confidently face current market challenges in an increasingly demanding environment. His experience and expertise in the retail industry, where logistics is a fundamental feature of operations, will be a decisive advantage for Showroomprivé. The arrival of François forms part of the Group's current structuring plan and will strengthen our management team." ABOUT showroomprive.com Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick and profitable growth. Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 900 million euros in 2018, and net revenue of 672 million euros, growing by 3% over the preceding year. The Group employs more than 1,150 people. For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com [1] Contacts Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication Damien Fornier de Violet, Relations Grégoire Saint-Marc, Investisseurs Relations Investisseurs investor.relations@showroomprive.net showroomprive@actus.fr +33 1 53 67 36 94 Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Alexandra Prisa, Relations Presse priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net aprisa@actus.fr +33 1 76 21 50 16 +33 1 53 67 36 90 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PDF EN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UNAIQNVFUE [2] Language: English Company: Showroomprive.com 1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis France Internet: showroomprive.com ISIN: FR0013006558 AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 879929 End of Announcement EQS News Service 879929 25-Sep-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1575f39a1fd817ff679ca5f06609a822&application_id=879929&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=67d9fee82453b95d431e266539092a28&application_id=879929&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2019 11:44 ET (15:44 GMT)