Press release 25 September 2019

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) filed its 2018/19 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 25 September 2019 under number D.19-0839.

This document is available on the Company's website www.pernod-ricard.com and on the AMF website www.amf-france.org. It is also available at the Company's registered office 12 Place des Etats-Unis 75116 Paris, France.

The Universal Registration Document includes, in particular:

The 2018/19 consolidated financial statements of the Group;

The 2018/19 statutory financial statements of Pernod Ricard S.A.;

The related auditors' reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements;

-The 2018/19 management report including notably social, societal and environmental information;

The Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

Information regarding internal control and risk management;

The presentation of the resolutions as well as the draft resolutions submitted to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 8 November 2019;

Information concerning fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and

Information on the share buyback programme.

Shareholders' agenda:

Q1 2018/19 sales Thursday 17 October 2019

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €9,182 million in FY19. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across over 160 markets, and by its own direct salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's three-year strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "We bring good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in Vigeo Eiris for the beverage sector. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

